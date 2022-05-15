Antonio Rudiger Confirms Chelsea's Sanctioning Had Nothing to Do With Decision to Leave for Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that the club's sanctioning is not the reason he has decided to depart in the summer ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

The German will not be departing Chelsea as an FA Cup winner, falling to defeat to Liverpool in the final.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Rudiger confirmed that he is not leaving Chelsea due to the sanctions.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Blues have been unable to offer him a contract extension since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

However, it appears that even if they were able to negotiate with Rudiger, his mind was made up.

The defender confirmed: “I don’t want to go into deep things. There was a chance (to extend) but sanctions was not the problem.”

He continued to go further into detail on the situation ahead of his Stamford Bridge exit.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"It’s not only about one side, it’s about both sides," Rudiger explained. "Chelsea have been great to me and I have been great for Chelsea. I am very, very thankful. Me, my family, I became a man here. My kids were born here and everything. London and especially Chelsea will always be special to me.

"It’s been five years with ups and downs as normal. There were a lot of positive things, but that’s why I’m even more frustrated because I wanted to have a different ending (winning the FA Cup)."

Chelsea will be in the market for Rudiger's replacement once the transfer window is open and the new ownership is confirmed at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube