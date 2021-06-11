Antonio Rudiger 'Considering' Chelsea Future - Wants Four-Year Contract

Antonio Rudiger is considering his future at Chelsea, according to the latest reports.

The 28-year-old's contract is coming into its final 12 months with it set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Rudiger is yet to sign a new deal and talks haven't yet started over extending his current contract in west London.

His future at Chelsea looked bleak prior to Thomas Tuchel's arrival but his resurgence has seen him become a mainstay in the Blues side during the second half of the season. That saw him play a vital part in Chelsea's Champions League triumph.

But Rudiger's future is now at the centre of attention. The Athletic are now reporting he could leave next summer as a free agent, however it is likely that he does stay in west London.

He is 'very happy' at the club and 'loves' playing under Tuchel but wants a four-year deal on better terms than he is on currently. Rudiger is eyeing his last big contract before the end of his career.

As per the report, although he is likely to stay, a departure hasn't been ruled out with a number of clubs from Europe's top league all showing interest in the German.

If he doesn't sign a new deal, he is free to discuss a pre-agreement with clubs and can sign a pre-contract in January 2022 ahead of next summer.

Who has said what on Rudiger's future?

Thomas Tuchel said last month: “If he wants a new contract, he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances. He has been amazing since day one.”

Antonio Rudiger replied to Tuchel's comments, saying: "That’s nice and I’m happy too. You always make your decisions to some extent dependent on the coaching staff but in the long term you can never rely on them anyway. After the European Championships, we can talk."

