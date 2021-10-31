Antonio Rudiger Declares He is 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Liverpool Interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has declared that he is happy at Chelsea whilst there is interest from several top European clubs to sign him next summer.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge as time expires on his Chelsea contract.

However, as per the Guardian Sport via Metro, Rudiger has insisted that he is happy at the club.

When asked about his future, Rudiger confirmed that he is content at Chelsea.

He said: "The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears.

"It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent.

"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club but the Blues will be hoping to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

