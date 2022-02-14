Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Delighted to Make Chelsea History With Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has expressed his delight at making history as part of the first Blues side to lift the Club World Cup.

The 28-year-old played a key part in reaching the final, being a pivotal figure in last season's Champions League triumph.

Speaking to the Athletic, Rudiger discussed his emotions after winning the Club World Cup.

imago1009585779h

He said: "We had never won this trophy in Chelsea’s history before. I’m very delighted that we didn’t give up, that we did our thing. We tried everything and won."

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Rudiger can contribute further to success this season and beyond.

However, his contract expires at the end of the current campaign and the German international is yet to extend beyond the end of the season.

Read More

He continued to admit he is happy at the club, handing Chelsea a small boost as they look to extend his deal.

He said: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

imago1009132291h

Last month, Tuchel admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever."

It appears that the Blues could reach an agreement with the German rather than see him leave for nothing but there is still a long way to go.

imago1009394911h
