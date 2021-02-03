Antonio Rudiger delivers 'advantage' verdict on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger insists the German players at the club don't have an advantage under Thomas Tuchel just because of their nationality.

Prior to Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea following the axe of Frank Lampard, it was speculated that Tuchel was looking forward to working with the German trio of Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Since his appointment, Rudiger who was out of favour under Lampard has come into the side and has started both games under Tuchel, while Havertz and Werner have also been given chances.

But Tuchel has insisted that each player in the group will have a fresh start under him and they will all get their chances to impress the new Head Coach.

And Rudiger has echoed his manager's comments stating that their German link doesn't give them the upper hand when it comes to team selection.

"I don’t think we Germans have an advantage right now, just because our coach is German," said Rudiger to the Athletic.

"As the coach has already said, we all have to prove ourselves now and no one can be sure that he has a position in the starting line-up. The first steps with him have been quite good, but there’s still a long way to go.

Rudiger only started six Premier League games under Lampard this season and was linked with a summer move away - including to PSG, who were then managed by Tuchel before he parted ways with the club in December.

But Rudiger has insisted he was never looking to leave the club.

"Just to make this clear: I would have stayed at Chelsea no matter the name of the manager,” added Rudiger.

"I was not always happy about the results, but I felt that I’m still an important part of the squad. After a difficult situation for me around autumn last year my playing time increased a lot. There was no reason to look for a new challenge for me, as I feel comfortable at the club and in London."

