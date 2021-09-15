September 15, 2021
Antonio Rudiger Delivers Chelsea Verdict After Zenit Victory

The defender is happy with the result.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has given his thoughts regarding his side's 1-0 victory over Zenit on the opening day of the Champions League.

The Blues secured three points as they began their defence of Europe's most coveted trophy.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Rudiger discussed the result and performance.

sipa_34757574

Romelu Lukaku bagged the only goal of the game, meeting a Cesar Azpilicueta cross to head low and past the Zenit goalkeeper with 20 minutes left to play.

"It was one of those type of games where if you don't find an early goal, it becomes difficult but we kept going," Rudiger admitted.

The German defender played well as Chelsea, who ended last season with the best defensive record in Europe, never looked like conceding.

1006593696

Rudiger continued: "The only threat that was coming from them was the counter-attack and we did very well with that. We played well, defended so well and got the one goal."

Next up for the Blues is Juventus, who opened the competition with a 3-0 win over Malmo.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Turin to face the Italians, who Lukaku got the better of last season as his Inter Milan side won the Scudetto.

But first comes a trip across London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

