Antonio Rudiger denies speaking to Chelsea board about sacking Frank Lampard

Antonio Rudiger has labelled claims of speaking to the Chelsea board about Frank Lampard as 'nonsense rumours'.

Lampard was dismissed after a poor run of performances and results in the Premier League after a run of five defeats in eight league matches.

He was replaced by former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who is unbeaten in his first two games in charge as Head Coach.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Rudiger fell down the pecking order under Lampard, starting just six Premier League games, and after the news of Lampard getting the axe, it was reported that Rudiger was one of the players involved trying to get the now former Blues boss out of the door.

Teammates Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta came to the defender's support on social media the evening on Tuchel's arrival to rubbish the speculation of the German causing a rift.

And Rudiger has now publicly denied all speculation that he went to the Chelsea board to ask for Lampard to be shown the door.

"There have been so many nonsense rumours around about me since last week," Rudiger told the Athletic.

"I’ve never talked with the board about the situation of the coach or on any other topics.

"Frank Lampard trusted in my abilities after Christmas in a very difficult situation and I was thankful for this. It was also the main reason why I told my representatives not to look for a possible winter move anymore.

"Unfortunately, it was not meant to be for our team to turn things around for the coach. We always wanted the best for the manager and for the club.”

READ MORE: Antonio Rudiger's agent appears to throw shade on Frank Lampard

Instead, Rudiger has commended his former manager, hailing the impact he had on the squad, particularly for the younger crop of the team.

“He took over the manager position last season when things were very complicated for all of us," added Rudiger. "But we managed to qualify for the Champions League together with him.

"He has given so many young players a chance in the first team and they are still doing an amazing job. I’m pretty sure we will see Frank Lampard back again at another club very soon."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube