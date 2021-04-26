Antonio Rudiger expecting a tight match against Real Madrid in Champions League

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger knows it won't be easy against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi finals.

They reached the last four for the first time since 2014 after a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

Now Chelsea face Real Madrid and come up against the serial winners, with the first leg taking place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on Tuesday night.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea are full of confidence after they boosted their top four hopes in the Premier League on Saturday with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

But Real, who will have former Blues winger Eden Hazard available, won't be an easy test and Rudiger is aware of the challenge awaiting Thomas Tuchel's side.

"The reality is that we are in the semifinals and in the semifinals all games are tough, difficult," Rudiger told Marca.

"Real Madrid is a giant rival, but we are fine. I think people expect much more from Madrid than from Chelsea in this tie, but we'll see what happens, I think it's going to be tight."

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

He added: "We will see videos of Madrid, of course, but surely we will prepare the game as one more. I don't think we will change much by the fact that we play against Madrid.

"It is a very important match, it is clear, it is the semi-finals and we all want to reach that final, but the preparation will be like all the others."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube