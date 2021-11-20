Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Antonio Rudiger Felt 'Confident' Ahead Of Chelsea's 3-0 Victory Over Leicester

Author:

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed he felt 'very confident' ahead of his side's clash with Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The defender opened the scoring in the 14th minute heading home Ben Chilwell's cross from the corner spot.

Thanks to goals from Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Chelsea won the clash 3-0 away from home.

imago1008115885h

After the game, Rudiger spoke to Chelsea FC about how he felt coming into the Premier League clash.

"To be honest, I felt very confident going into this game," said Rudiger. "I promised my son that I would score and I did! It's good.

"It helped the team. We had a very good performance, it could have been more."

One of the reasons for Rudiger's confidence comes from Thomas Tuchel's introduction at the club back in January 2021.

Read More

imago1008115467h

Callum Hudson-Odoi made it clear that Tuchel's intentions at the club have given the entire side confidence.

“He knows what he wants to win and so do we," he told talkSPORT"So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us.

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies."

