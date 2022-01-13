Antonio Rudiger Fires Warning to Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Man City & Spurs Clashes

Antonio Rudiger has sent a message to his Chelsea teammates telling them they need to be ready for their 'tough' upcoming schedule which includes Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea reached another final on Wednesday night after progressing through to the Carabao Cup final following a 3-0 aggregate win over Spurs.

Rudiger scored the only goal in the 18th minute in north London to claim a 1-0 second leg victory, adding to the initial 2-0 lead they had from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The final awaits at Wembley on Sunday 27 February which will be against either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Before then, Chelsea have fixtures in the league against Manchester City and Spurs, before they face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Thomas Tuchel's side then travel out to the Middle East for the Club World Cup as the busy calendar for the Blues continues into February and the latter stages of the season.

Rudiger knows Chelsea have to be ready if they want to come out of the busy period unscathed.

He said: "There's a lot of tough games to play, the schedule is getting busier and busier. We have to be ready for it."



The 28-year-old picked up the Man of the Match award against Spurs. Despite his contract uncertainty, with the defender currently set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, his form hasn't dipped.

Rudiger reflected on his form: "I am enjoying it. It's about chapters. I enjoy chapters. So far, it's the best time of my career."

