Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Rudiger Fires Warning to Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Man City & Spurs Clashes

Antonio Rudiger has sent a message to his Chelsea teammates telling them they need to be ready for their 'tough' upcoming schedule which includes Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea reached another final on Wednesday night after progressing through to the Carabao Cup final following a 3-0 aggregate win over Spurs. 

Rudiger scored the only goal in the 18th minute in north London to claim a 1-0 second leg victory, adding to the initial 2-0 lead they had from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

imago1009099404h
imago1009093006h

The final awaits at Wembley on Sunday 27 February which will be against either Liverpool or Arsenal. 

Before then, Chelsea have fixtures in the league against Manchester City and Spurs, before they face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round. 

Thomas Tuchel's side then travel out to the Middle East for the Club World Cup as the busy calendar for the Blues continues into February and the latter stages of the season. 

Read More

Rudiger knows Chelsea have to be ready if they want to come out of the busy period unscathed. 

He said: "There's a lot of tough games to play, the schedule is getting busier and busier. We have to be ready for it." 

imago1009099329h

The 28-year-old picked up the Man of the Match award against Spurs. Despite his contract uncertainty, with the defender currently set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, his form hasn't dipped.

Rudiger reflected on his form: "I am enjoying it. It's about chapters. I enjoy chapters. So far, it's the best time of my career."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009095754h
News

Antonio Rudiger Fires Warning to Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Man City & Spurs Clashes

1 minute ago
imago1009095025h
News

'It's Going to Be a Tough Tie' - Chelsea Expecting a Strong Opponent in Carabao Cup Final

31 minutes ago
imago1009014428h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Considering Making Summer Transfer Swoop for Andreas Christensen

1 hour ago
imago1004661673h
News

Official: Chelsea Recall Kenedy From Flamengo Loan Spell

1 hour ago
imago1008210618h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Wary of Committing Significant Resources to Sign a New Left Wing-Back

2 hours ago
imago1004663017h
Transfer News

Report: Kenedy Likely to Go Back on Loan Days After Being Recalled By Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009100640h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's 'Great Achievement' After Reaching Carabao Cup Final

3 hours ago
pjimage (8)
News

Antonio Conte Labels Tottenham's Chelsea Comparisons as 'Unfair' After Spurs Knocked Out of Carabao Cup

3 hours ago