Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is frustrated to not end his Chelsea career with another trophy after their FA Cup final defeat.

The Blues lost 6-5 on penalties against Liverpool on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, with the match being the German defender's last final for the west London side.

He will leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract, with Rudiger set to join Real Madrid in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

When he spoke to the media after the game, via Nizaar Kinsella, he reflected on his time at Chelsea as a whole and revealed his frustration of not winning another trophy at the west London outfit before he departs.

"It’s been five years with ups and downs as normal. There were a lot of positive things, but that’s why I’m even more frustrated because I wanted to have a different ending with a cup win.

"It’s about both sides. Chelsea have been great to me and I have been great for Chelsea. I am very, very thankful, both me and my family. I became a man here.

"My kids were born here and everything. London, and especially Chelsea, will always be special to me."

IMAGO / Focus Images

It was reported earlier in the week that the centre-back has already completed his medical at Madrid, and he is set to earn €9-10 million a year on his contract at the La Liga giants.

There is also said to be a release clause of €400 million in a deal that will last until 2026.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube