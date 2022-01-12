Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has provided his honest assessment of his side's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

The Blues beat Antonio Conte's north London side in the first fixture 2-0 the week prior to ensure a 3-0 aggregate win to send them through to the final.

In the final round, Thomas Tuchel's boys will face either Liverpool or Arsenal, who are both yet to fight out the first leg of their semi-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Rudiger assessed the game fairly, insisting that his side deserved the win.

"Over the two legs, it was definitely (a fair reflection)," he said. "The home game we were in total control.

"Today in the second-half they were dangerous but that was because of our lack of focus."

The German international was the only man on the scoresheet in Wednesday evening's fixture as he jumped high to meet a Mason Mount corner in the 18th minute.

Speaking about the goal afterwards, Rudiger admitted he had no idea where the ball was during the incident.

"I just know it hit my head and I was hoping it goes in," he told the press after the match. "This is what I'm working on, it's good - to get in those positions like that. Thank you!

"Last time I played here I scored. It's important to help the team and to lead by example."

After their two EFL Cup encounters in the past week, Chelsea will have to face Antonio Conte's men one more time in January in the Premier League on 23rd January.

