Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Chelsea Contract Talks Update Following Club World Cup Win

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has provided an update regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old added a Club World Cup medal to his impressive trophy collection at Chelsea on Saturday.

Speaking to SPORT1, Rudiger gave an update on his future at the club.

imago1009394911h

He said: "I recently emphasized that talks are taking place between my side and the club and that's all I can say about it at the moment. 

"I can also assure you that, despite the major media issue, I will never allow myself to be distracted by current sporting events. I think you've seen that in the last few months."

Rudiger, who is attracting heavy interest from abroad, is reportedly holding out for in excess of £200,000-a-week as he looks to sign likely the last big deal of his career.

Read More

Chelsea's latest offer of around £200,000-a-week was knocked back by the Germany international but there is hope that an agreement can be reached.

imago1009585779h

The defender admitted he still dreams of winning the Premier League, a feat that can only be achieved if he remains in England and most likely at Chelsea.

It was recently reported that Thomas Tuchel is 'desperate' to hold onto Rudiger amid speculation he may leave the club.

And last month the Blues boss admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever."

imago1009094006h
Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Chelsea Contract Talks Update Following Club World Cup Win

