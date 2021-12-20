Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Opinion on Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League Title Race

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has opened up on his thoughts over this season's Premier League title race, labelling his side as one of three teams fighting to lift the trophy.

The Blues are currently in third place following a few disappointing results in recent weeks that have seen them drop from first place.

Manchester City lead the race currently, having scored 12 goals and conceded none in their last three games. Liverpool are in second place, three points above Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger made it clear that his side are focused on what they have to do to lift this season's Premier League trophy.

"At the moment, there are three teams fighting for it," he said.

"Obviously you cannot win it in December but you can lose it in December so we have to be very aware of that because of the way Manchester City and Liverpool are playing at the moment.

"It’s very stable, they don’t look like they’re dropping any points but in the Premier League you never know.

"On our side there’s pressure now because if the gap is getting five or six points then it can be very difficult."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City appear to be in the best form of the top three as it stands.

Although, with all the speculation around a circuit breaker and a possible break in the Premier League schedule due to Covid-19, Chelsea's run of bad form - partly due to a number of positive Covid cases - could be put on hold.

