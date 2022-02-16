Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Football Expert' Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph

Antonio Rudiger has hailed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, labelling him as a 'football expert' after the Blues lifted the Club World Cup.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed the best part of his career under Tuchel and lifted three trophies since the German took over.

Speaking to SPORT1, Rudiger opened up on how Tuchel has benfitted him.

imago1009782474h

He said: "His way of working suits me and my way of playing football very well. I think you can see the trust that is placed in me in my performance.

"Luckily he was able to rejoin our team just in time after his Covid isolation, so we could prepare for the final as normal. If his final speech had taken place via Zoom, it would certainly have been very unfavorable."

Read More

The defender then contineud to name Tuchel as a 'football expert' following Chelsea's triumph to become Champions of the World.

imago1009784326h

"He's an absolute football expert who knows exactly what he expects from us on the pitch, and I think you can tell by looking at us. With his style, he takes the whole team with him and doesn't forget anyone."

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season but it was recently reported that Tuchel is 'desperate' to hold onto Rudiger amid speculation he may leave the club.

Earlier this month however, the European champions upped their offer to close to £200,000-per-week, but Rudiger reportedly rejected that offer, with another set to be made in an attempt to keep him at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006594503h
News

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Football Expert' Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph

just now
imago1009749984h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Move for Mathijs De Ligt When €120M Juventus Release Clause Activates

1 hour ago
imago1002918831h
News

Sergio Aguero Names Chelsea Legend John Terry as Toughest Defender He's Faced

1 hour ago
imago1009718480h
News

Glen Johnson Urges Chelsea to Bide Time With Armando Broja & Not Bring Striker Back 'Too Soon'

2 hours ago
imago1000092614h
News

Sergio Aguero Labels Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard as Better than Steven Gerrard & Paul Scholes

2 hours ago
imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Praises Chelsea's Character After Club World Cup Triumph

11 hours ago
imago0036509999h
Transfer News

Report: Marquinhos is Chelsea's 'Dream' Transfer Despite PSG's Reluctance to Sell

12 hours ago
imago1009569591h
News

Rudiger Hails Kepa After He Was 'Written Off' Before Tuchel Appointment

12 hours ago