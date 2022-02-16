Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Football Expert' Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph

Antonio Rudiger has hailed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, labelling him as a 'football expert' after the Blues lifted the Club World Cup.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed the best part of his career under Tuchel and lifted three trophies since the German took over.

Speaking to SPORT1, Rudiger opened up on how Tuchel has benfitted him.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

He said: "His way of working suits me and my way of playing football very well. I think you can see the trust that is placed in me in my performance.

"Luckily he was able to rejoin our team just in time after his Covid isolation, so we could prepare for the final as normal. If his final speech had taken place via Zoom, it would certainly have been very unfavorable."

The defender then contineud to name Tuchel as a 'football expert' following Chelsea's triumph to become Champions of the World.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"He's an absolute football expert who knows exactly what he expects from us on the pitch, and I think you can tell by looking at us. With his style, he takes the whole team with him and doesn't forget anyone."

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season but it was recently reported that Tuchel is 'desperate' to hold onto Rudiger amid speculation he may leave the club.

Earlier this month however, the European champions upped their offer to close to £200,000-per-week, but Rudiger reportedly rejected that offer, with another set to be made in an attempt to keep him at the club.

