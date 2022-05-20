Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hailed the 'phenomenal' Mason Mount as the German prepares for his last match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Watford.

The German has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and confirmed he will play his last match for Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking to the Players Tribune ahead of his exit, Rudiger has heaped praise on Mount after a 'phenomenal' performance against Real Madrid this season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The defender is set to join Los Blancos, having scored against the Spanish champions in the quarter-final of the Champions League as Chelsea came close to mounting a historic comeback.

When asked about the match against his soon-to-be employers, Rudiger said: "When we played Real Madrid in the semifinal, we were supposed to be tourists. Everyone said we were too young. And they were Madrid. But we played like a pack of hungry dogs. Especially in the second leg at Stamford Bridge. We played like a family, for real.

"The final score was 3–1, but if you ask me, it easily could have been 5–1."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German continued to heap praise upon Chelsea's young stars, including Mount, for their performances in the match and over the course of the season.

"The young boys played like men on the biggest stage — especially Mason," he continued. "What a player that boy is. Seriously. Elite mentality. Sometimes I have to ask myself, 'Is this guy really that young?'

"The way he moves, the way he carries himself, it’s not like he’s 23. Against Madrid, he was just phenomenal, and in the end, we all know what happened…."

Chelsea fell to defeat at the hands of Los Blancos but will be looking to put up a better performance in the Champions League next season.

