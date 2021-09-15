'Their Qualities, is Very Good' - Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku

September 15, 2021
Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku Following Champions League Victory

The defender is impressed.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is full of praise for striker's Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, stating that 'their qualities, is very good'.

The 28-year-old only has a year left on his contract and the Blues know what they need to do to see him extend his deal.

Speaking to Chelsea FC following the match, Rudiger reflected on Lukaku's role at the club.

sipa_34757574

He said: "He is a striker of great class so it's good to have him around. He has a big personality but for us what is more important is the team and not only the one player."

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in a club record £97.5 million transfer and has impressed, scoring four goals in his opening four matches since his return. However, Rudiger has admitted that the Belgian brings more than just goals.

"Obviously he is important for us scoring goals and of course to have a great player like him is very good but the reason why we won the Champions League last year is we did it as a team." Rudiger continued.

sipa_35009455

Thomas Tuchel has previously hinted that Werner and Lukaku will play together, but this has not been the case so far.

The pair impressed on international duty for their countries, and Rudiger has heaped praise upon them both.

"Last season we also had a lot of chances but it is just that we didn't finish so well but having him and Timo Werner as well, with their qualities, is very good."

More Chelsea Coverage

