Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has highlighted two Real Madrid stars against his side as they were knocked out of the Champions League.

The Blues won 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu but Madrid were 5-4 victors on aggregate over the two quarter-final legs, with the La Liga side winning the tie in extra time.

It sees the Spanish outfit progress to the semi-finals of the competition, with Chelsea exiting as the reigning Champions.

Rudiger spoke to BT Sport after the game, via the Express, and highlighted two key players that helped to knock the Blues out of the Champions League.

"Over the two legs if you make these kind of mistakes you get punished. It was a do or die for us.

"Before the game not everybody thought we could get to 3-0 but then the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema, now we are here.

"The positive is we didn't give up. Not many teams can come here and dominate them as we did. But over the two legs if you make the mistakes we did, you get punished.

"That was the game plan, to find our No 10s with Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Mason (Mount) between Casemiro and the defence. We got the goal and we controlled, we didn't panic, we did it quite well and in the second half we scored goals and did everything we could."

Goals from Mason Mount, Rudiger and Timo Werner were not enough to see Chelsea complete a comeback, with Rodrygo and Karim Benzema netting to send Madrid to the final four.

