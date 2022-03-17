Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Jokes About Chelsea's Coach Trip to Middlesbrough Amid Recent Sanctions

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has joked about the prospect of his side travelling by coach for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday. 

As a result of the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, the Blues' travel costs for away games have been capped. 

It led to the belief that they would travel to the Riverside Stadium via coach, rather than flying.

imago1010647241h

When speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, Rudiger joked about their upcoming tie against the Championship side, who have knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on their way to the last eight.

"It is not always easy to think only of the pitch but we have a responsibility towards others. Does the bus trip to Middlesbrough scare us? I don’t know what to say (laughs)."

He also spoke on his future at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

“Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future.”

imago1010595486h

Despite thoughts they will be taking the coach to Middlesbrough, the club have been cleared to fly to the fixture.

Before their FA Cup tie, the Blues were able to secure their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals after they beat French side Lille 2-1 on Wednesday, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough to secure the victory on the road, with the reigning European champions entering the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season.

The draw will be made on Friday morning.

