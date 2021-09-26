'Important to Bounce Back' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks Ahead of Juventus Clash

Antonio Rudiger Keen to Return to Winning Form Against Juventus Following Man City Defeat

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has expressed the importance of returning to a winning fashion against Juventus.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss against Manchester City on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus scoring the only goal of the game.

The European Champions now switch their attention to Wednesday's game against the Italian giants in Turin.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

In an interview with the Chelsea website after the defeat, the German was keen to move on from the disappointing result and prepare for the next fixture.

He said: "It’s always important to bounce back after a loss and that’s what we need to do. So now we’ll just fully focus on that."

Despite the loss the Blues are currently third in the Premier League table and will be looking to continue the defence of their Champions League title midweek.

He added: "The aim is obviously to bounce back and to win and to get back definitely to winning ways."

Chelsea are already off to a winning start in this season's Champions League competition, with Romelu Lukaku's goal against Zenit giving them their first three points in Group H.

Juventus are currently top of the group on goal difference thanks to their 3-0 win over Malmo in the other fixture on matchday one.

Rudiger was one of Chelsea's key assets on the road to European glory last season and played magnificently in the final against City in Porto.

The Blues are currently working on a possible contract extension for the 28-year-old but he is attracting interest from elsewhere in Europe.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube