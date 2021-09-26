'We Were Very Bad' - Antonio Rudiger Comments After Manchester City Defeat

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Rudiger Makes Admission After Manchester City Defeat

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has expressed his disappointment after his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City. 

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday against the defending Premier League Champions, with Gabriel Jesus' second half strike proving the difference between the two sides.

The Brazilian's finish inside the box was only the fourth goal that the European Champions have conceded in all competitions this season.

1006869045

In an interview with the Chelsea website after the game, Rudiger reflected on the defeat.

He said: "This performance in the first half doesn’t need any explanation because we were very bad and, for me, I think over the whole game we didn’t produce."

The Blues opted for a midfield three in Saturday's game, reverting to the 3-5-2 formation that worked so effectively in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league game.

However, the structure failed to be as successful as last week and Chelsea struggled to get out of their own half, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

1006861294

Rudiger added: "At the end of the day against a team like them, you can’t do that. In the first half we defended well, but they scored the goal. 

"It was a deflection but they deserved it."

Chelsea's second half saw more improvement despite the goal and they eventually switched back to a front three with the introduction of Kai Havertz, but it proved to be too little too late for the hosts.

The Blues return to action on Wednesday evening away at Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006869043
News

'We Were Very Bad' - Antonio Rudiger Comments After Manchester City Defeat

20 seconds ago
sipa_34580149
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Jorginho Reveals His Future Plans

14 hours ago
1006753507
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Could be One of Europe's Highest Earners

15 hours ago
pjimage (30)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Kepa Won't Say 'I'm Not Happy' at Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Return

16 hours ago
Jorginho contract cover
News

Jorginho Makes Honest Admission Over His Strengths & Weaknesses

16 hours ago
Werner cover
News

Report: Timo Werner's Pre-Contract With Bayern Munich Revealed Before Chelsea Move

17 hours ago
sipa_35000471 (1)
News

'We Have a Great Squad' - Mateo Kovacic Comments on Chelsea Trophy Prospects

17 hours ago
1006860721
News

'It is About Adapting' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Shape

18 hours ago