'We Were Very Bad' - Antonio Rudiger Comments After Manchester City Defeat

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has expressed his disappointment after his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday against the defending Premier League Champions, with Gabriel Jesus' second half strike proving the difference between the two sides.

The Brazilian's finish inside the box was only the fourth goal that the European Champions have conceded in all competitions this season.

In an interview with the Chelsea website after the game, Rudiger reflected on the defeat.

He said: "This performance in the first half doesn’t need any explanation because we were very bad and, for me, I think over the whole game we didn’t produce."

The Blues opted for a midfield three in Saturday's game, reverting to the 3-5-2 formation that worked so effectively in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league game.

However, the structure failed to be as successful as last week and Chelsea struggled to get out of their own half, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

Rudiger added: "At the end of the day against a team like them, you can’t do that. In the first half we defended well, but they scored the goal.

"It was a deflection but they deserved it."

Chelsea's second half saw more improvement despite the goal and they eventually switched back to a front three with the introduction of Kai Havertz, but it proved to be too little too late for the hosts.

The Blues return to action on Wednesday evening away at Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

