Antonio Rudiger Makes Admission Over Speculation Surrounding Chelsea Contract Uncertainty

Antonio Rudiger insists speculation over his Chelsea future is easy to ignore amid uncertainty over his contract at Stamford Bridge.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension in the capital, however talks are ongoing between the parties, Thomas Tuchel confirmed earlier this week.

“The talks, negotiations are ongoing," revealed the Chelsea boss. "No news. If we talk about the if, if it happens.”



Rudiger is able to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs and talks have been held with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.

However, Rudiger is claimed to prefer to stay at Chelsea if he is able to strike a deal with the club as he holds out for £200,000-a-week.

As the season end nears, speculation will increase surrounding Rudiger's future, but he won't and isn't letting it phase him.

"I find it easy to do because these are not only words that I'm saying that I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've shown it," Rudiger told Sky Sports.



"There were also much worse times than this so, for me, I find it easy. I am focused on what is happening here, on the pitch.

"I owe it to everyone here around the club - the coach, my teammates, my family. That's why for me, I am only focused about the important things."

Rudiger is keeping his options open but will listen to his family. He did hint that it is down to Chelsea if they want to keep him beyond the summer.

He added: "Of course you need to listen to the missus! You have to think about your family.

"I always said my kids were born here in London. That tells you my family feels great here. The rest is up to other people, they also have to make decisions. Then we will see if we come together or not."

