'I Wanted to Leave' - Antonio Rudiger's Shocking Admission Regarding Chelsea Stay

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger made a surprising admission, admitting that he wanted to leave the club in the past before Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the club at the end of the season, therefore can speak to foreign sides about a summer move from January.

Speaking to football.daily, Rudiger revealed that he previously wanted to depart Chelsea before Tuchel was named manager and changed his mind.

When asked about his time under Frank Lampard, where he fell out of favour and was heavily linked with a transfer, Rudiger said: "The winter period I was not that keen to leave but in the summer period I wanted to leave but then Thomas Tuchel came and the rest is history."

This comes after the German internatonal heaped praise on his Chelsea head coach for having a huge impact on his career in London.

He said: He said: "He opened the news door, I'll say that. To save my career, you can go somewhere else and that starts new. Maybe it is too much. He was important, he played a big role."

The Chelsea boss will be hoping that he has done enough to convince Rudiger to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as his contract expires in the summer, heaping more praise on him for his performance against Leeds United last weekend.

"He is always important, he did not accept to lose today and we can agree on this one that it was necessary." said Tuchel post-match.

