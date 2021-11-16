Antonio Rudiger Didn’t Believe Chelsea Would Win Champions League Last Season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has made an honest admission on whether he thought the Blues could win the Champions League last season.

Rudiger found himself out of the team under Frank Lampard but his Chelsea career was revived under Thomas Tuchel as they went on to lift the Champions League together at the end of last season.

Speaking to Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Rudiger admitted that he did not believe his side had what it took to win Europe's biggest trophy.

When asked if he though Chelsea would win the competition back in January, Rudiger admitted: “No. No. If you see where we were at that time, ninth or tenth in the league, and things were not going that well, I’m very honest, no.”

However, the introduction of Tuchel saw Chelsea switch to a three at the back system, where Rudiger thrived on the left-hand side.

The German was handed regular game time and rewarded his manager with strong performances, which have seen the defender scouted by Europe's top clubs.

Rudiger is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and the club will be hoping to have him extened his deal despite interest from elsewhere as Rudiger has proven to be one of the top defenders in world football.

