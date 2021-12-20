'Big Role' - Antonio Rudiger Makes Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Trust Admission

Antonio Rudiger has highlighted the trust shown by Thomas Tuchel in him after stating that the the Chelsea head coach has played a 'big role' in his Blues resurgence.

The 28-year-old was on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge prior to Tuchel's arrival at the start of 2021, but he has since played a pivotal role in the Blues defence.

Tuchel entrusted Rudiger from day one which saw the centre-back play an instrumental part in their Champions League triumph.

Rudiger has hailed his gaffer for the way he has been treated at Chelsea.

"I would say our relationship is good,’ Rudiger told the official Chelsea website. "It’s not that he’s hugging me every day because I’m not the type of person that needs something like this.

‘He shows a lot of trust in playing me and it’s just common sense for me to deliver. He opened a new door for me and he’s played a big role."

He is out of contract at the end of the season and it is growing increasingly unlikely that he will pen an extension in west London due to the difference in how much either party (club and player) are wanting in the new contract.

Tuchel wants Rudiger to stay which clearly indicates how much trust he has in his fellow countryman, but it appears he may lose him next summer.

"It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club," said Tuchel on Rudiger's contract situation.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."

