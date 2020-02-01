Absolute Chelsea
Antonio Rudiger: No intention to handball in late stages against Leicester City

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger has responded to the late decision not to award Leicester City a penalty in the dying moments in the Premier League fixture at the King Power. 

After a flurry of goals in the second-half, the Blues had to take a share of the points, in which Antonio Rudiger was hugely influential in Chelsea getting that point.

B99C9315-BF50-4E38-86EB-DC8CC91CBAE3
Antonio Rudiger celebrating putting Chelsea ahead early in the second-half.Getty Images

The 26-year-old score twice from headers in the second-half to ensure Chelsea didn't go away empty-handed. 

----------

Speaking to BT Sport post-match on the handball incident, the 26-year-old said: "I was going naturally by my side. The ball touched, yes, but it was not my intention. We have VAR for this, so it's not my business."

Rudiger admitted that the Blues could not afford to lose the game against Leicester.

"At the end of the day, it's a six-pointer so we could not lose," the defender said. "After we score, they were pushing, we were a bit sloppy and gave them chances. It was a difficult game.

840F6592-B725-448A-A8DE-00AE2BBF8BD0
Mason Mount teed up Antonio Rudiger on both occasions for the Blues' two goals at the King Power Stadium.Getty Images

"I'm happy with the spirit we showed after going 2-1 down. There was still time to win the game and I wanted to push everyone, wake everyone up," Rudiger added on why he didn't celebrate his equaliser.

----------

Chelsea remain in fourth spot, eight points behind Leicester City in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard will now be keeping an eye out on other results in the hope their rivals can't take advantage of Chelsea dropping points.

----------

