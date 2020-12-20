Antonio Rudiger not satisfied with current situation at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has revealed his frustration over a lack of game time under Frank Lampard at Chelsea this season.

The 27-year-old arrived in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for £27 million and quickly became a regular in the Chelsea side under Antonio Conte and then Maurizio Sarri.

However under Lampard, Rudiger has seen himself fall down the pecking order at the back, especially this season following the arrival of the experienced Thiago Silva.

Rudiger had a chance to leave in the summer however no transfer materialised as Barcelona and West Ham showed interest.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Rudiger expressed his frustration at his current situation but is ready to fight to win his spot back in the side.

"I can't be satisfied with my situation, but the fight has been accepted," Rudiger told German outlet ZDF.

"What will happen in January is a long way off. I'm completely relaxed."

