Antonio Rudiger out of Chelsea's London derby against Fulham

Antonio Rudiger won't be available for Chelsea against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 28-year-old has been ever-present at the back since Tuchel's arrival in January but he has handed the Blues a blow ahead of their local derby against Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the German picked up an injury at the end of their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid on Tuesday night in Spain.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

It will see him miss the Fulham clash on Saturday which will see an alteration to the Blues back line.

"Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game and misses out," said Tuchel.

He added: "With Toni, I’m positive in him being fit for Wednesday."

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

Mateo Kovacic continues to be sidelined for Chelsea with a hamstring problem, but the rest of the squad are available for selection.

Tuchel continued: "No unfortunately Kova is not available this weekend.

"He trained a bit with us this week but he is still a little bit injured. He is not fully confident or comfortable enough with the injury to play just yet.

"Yes, for sure it is a concern. Before today we thought Kova would have a big chance to join us latest for Real Madrid, maybe even for Fulham.

"So we’ve had a setback with him but I want to remain positive and hopefully it’s not too bad."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube