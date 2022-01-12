Antonio Rudiger Over The Moon to Get Winning Chelsea's Goal Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Antonio Rudiger Over The Moon to Get Chelsea's Winning Goal Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger was delighted to be the only man on the scoresheet for his side's 1-0 win over Tottenham that saw them through to the final of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues had previously beaten their London rivals 2-0 the week prior in the first leg of the tie, meaning Thomas Tuchel went through 3-0 on aggregate.

With the only goal of the evening coming through German international Antonio Rudiger, the west London side sailed through to the final where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Rudiger explained how it felt to be the one to put his side ahead on the day.

"I just know it hit my head and I was hoping it goes in! This is what I'm working on, it's good - to get in those positions like that. Thank you!

"Last time I played here I scored. It's important to help the team and to lead by example."

The goal came in the 18th minute after Rudiger beat Spurs goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to a Mason Mount corner with the back of his head to find the back of the net.

With Liverpool and Arsenal battling out for their place in the final tomorrow evening, Chelsea will have to wait until next week until they know who they will face in the final after the two sides' first leg was postponed due to Covid-19.

