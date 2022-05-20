Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger Praises Thomas Tuchel Insisting Chelsea Stick With Him

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger praised manager Thomas Tuchel in his farewell to the club, insisting the west London side stick with him in charge.

The Blues are notorious for their cutthroat attitude towards managers leaving the coaches in charge with little room for error at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel, on the other hand, seems different. His tactical genius saw him lead Chelsea to a Champions League trophy within five months in charge as well as a number of finals since.

imago1011386068h (1)

As quoted by the Times, Rudiger pleaded for the Blues to stick with manager Tuchel, insisting they give him time in charge.

“I hope for this club that the mentality changes of sacking coaches so early when success is not there,” he said. “I like to trust the process and, with this coach, you can see there is a process.

“Chelsea can be very proud to have a coach like this. The way he handled himself. The way he handled things in those tough moments, you have to give him kudos for that, you have to give him credit for that.

imago1011032421h

“With all this noise around and everything the way he managed us, to go out there in Santiago Bernabéu with all that was going on and to deliver something like this (beating Real Madrid away but being eliminated from the Champions League in extra time) you have to give him credit for that. For me, he is a phenomenal coach.

"He is up there with Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp."

imago1012108092h
