Antonio Rudiger Praises Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Game Plan Against Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hailed the tactics and game plan of Thomas Tuchel against Real Madrid.

The Blues came out 3-1 winner in normal time before conceding in extra time to drop out of the Champions League.

However, speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Rudiger heaped praise on Tuchel for his tactics and game plan against Los Blancos.

imago1011268417h

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the opening stages before Rudiger bagged the second, which levelled the scores on aggregate.

Timo Werner put Chelsea ahead with just over ten minutes remaining before Rodrygo levelled the aggregate scoreline to send the clash to extra time.

Karim Benzema added his fourth goal over the two legs as he sent Real Madrid to the semi-final.

imago1011266472h

Speaking after the match, Rudiger discussed the game plan as he said: "That was the game plan, to find our No. 10s Ruben and Mason, behind Casemiro always to find the space. Mason found it, he got the goal and we controlled it.

"We didn’t panic or anything like this, I think we did it quite well and in the second half we scored goals and did everything we could.

"I think we found space between the defence and Casemiro. That was the plan and we got in those positions and Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were very dangerous." 

All is not lost for Chelsea, who will likely compete in the Champions League next season as they sit third in the Premier League and remain in the FA Cup, facing Crystal Palace on Sunday in the semi-final.

imago1011270943h
