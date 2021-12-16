Antonio Rudiger Provides Honest Assessment of Thomas Tuchel's Impact on His Chelsea Career

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has opened up about the impact that current Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has had on his career so far.

The German joined the club in January after Frank Lampard's dismissal and reinstated Rudiger into the team after he was surplus to requirements at the club.

Speaking honestly to football.daily, Rudiger discussed the impact that Tuchel has had on his Chelsea career.

He said: "He opened the news door, I'll say that. To save my career, you can go somewhere else and that starts new. Maybe it is too much. He was important, he played a big role."

This comes after Tuchel heaped praise upon Rudiger, who won two penalties for Chelsea in their 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

"He is always important, he did not accept to lose today and we can agree on this one that it was necessary," said Tuchel post-match.

"We expected today that it would be an intense game for Toni and for Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) because of the very unique style of defending, we expected to have spaces where we could drive on."

The Chelsea boss will be hoping that he has done enough to convince Rudiger to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as his contract expires in the summer.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer as the Blues look to keep him at the club due to his importance to Tuchel's starting XI.

