Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has provided an update on his Chelsea future amid the club's upcoming takeover.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich announced at the beginning of the month that he would be putting the club up for sale.

As well as this Rudiger's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he could therefore leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, the German international provided an update on his future at the World and European Champions.

"Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future."

Rudiger joined the Blues in 2017 from Serie A side Roma and he has since made 190 appearances in all competitions, with ten goals and seven assists to his name.

He has established himself as one of the most important players in the squad, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games this season.

The 29-year-old last featured in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Lille on Wednesday, with their 4-1 overall aggregate victory sending them through to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will play Real Madrid.

The Blues will now switch their focus to their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

Rudiger's side had to beat Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to the last eight, with the German featuring in the games against the Pilgrims and the Hatters.

