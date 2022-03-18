Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Rudiger Provides Update on Chelsea Future Amid Club Sale

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has provided an update on his Chelsea future amid the club's upcoming takeover. 

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich announced at the beginning of the month that he would be putting the club up for sale. 

As well as this Rudiger's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he could therefore leave the club in the summer as a free agent. 

imago1010647241h

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, the German international provided an update on his future at the World and European Champions.

"Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rudiger joined the Blues in 2017 from Serie A side Roma and he has since made 190 appearances in all competitions, with ten goals and seven assists to his name.

He has established himself as one of the most important players in the squad, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games this season.

imago1010488523h

The 29-year-old last featured in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Lille on Wednesday, with their 4-1 overall aggregate victory sending them through to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will play Real Madrid.

The Blues will now switch their focus to their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

Rudiger's side had to beat Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to the last eight, with the German featuring in the games against the Pilgrims and the Hatters.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007310933h
Match Coverage

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010463810h
News

Details of Nick Candy's Chelsea Bid Following Raine Deadline Revealed

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1010300931h (1)
News

'Will go Again' - Chris Wilder Comments on Chelsea and Their Upcoming Takeover

By Rob Calcutt34 minutes ago
imago1010082534h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Proving They Do Know Kai Havertz's Worth Amid Impressive Form

By Chadley Nagel55 minutes ago
imago1010377002h
News

'Always Call Reece up' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Reece James' Recent Call Up to the England Squad

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010338757h
News

Everything Explained as Raine Deadline Passes for Chelsea Takeover Bids

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010648846h
News

'A Big if' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Will 'Find a Solution' if Players Want to Leave Amid New Owners

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010648778h
News

'Normal for Our Players' - Thomas Tuchel Seeks to Protect Chelsea Players Ahead of FA Cup Quarter-Final Against Middlesbrough

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago