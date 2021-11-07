'We Will Stay Positive' - Antonio Rudiger Reacts to Burnley Draw

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Antonio Rudiger Annoyed After Chelsea's 1-1 Draw vs Burnley

    Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has commented on his side's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday. 

    Kai Havertz gave the Blues the lead in the first half, nodding past Nick Pope from a Reece James cross on the right. 

    However, Burnley substitute Matej Vydra snatched an equaliser late on in the game, securing his side a point away from home. 

    In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Rudiger reacted to the disappointing result at Stamford Bridge as he said: "Dropping points when you're dominating the game is always annoying. But we will stay positive & confident for the challenges after the int. break."

    The German's appearance on Saturday was his 15th of the season, with the defender conceding just his side's fourth goal in the Premier League so far.

    Chelsea enjoyed a lot of chances in front of goal and were eventually rewarded with Havertz's header around the half hour mark.

    However, despite continuously pressing forward for the majority of the game, the Blues were unable to extend their lead as the match approached the final stages.

    The visitors then took advantage ten minutes from time, with Vydra equalising from close range after some poor marking from the Chelsea backline, allowing the Lancashire side to travel home with a point on the road.

    Saturday's result sees the Blues remain at the top of the Premier League table, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

    Chelsea will next face Leicester City away from home in their first game after the international break.

