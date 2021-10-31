'I Feel Happy Here' - Antonio Rudiger Reassures Chelsea Fans With Update on His Future

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Antonio Rudiger Reassures Chelsea Fans With Update on His Future

    Author:

    Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has provided an update on his future at the club amid rumours he could be set to leave next summer. 

    The Blues defender joined from Roma in 2017 and has enjoyed a successful career for the west London side since then.

    However, recent reports have suggested that he may leave the club next summer upon the expiration of his contract.

    sipa_35324216 (3)

    In an interview with The Guardian via The Metro, Rudiger provided fans with an update on his situation at the club, as he said: "The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

    "I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears."

    The German international has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup in his five years at Chelsea.

    He has also enjoyed a lot more game time under Thomas Tuchel and has now made himself a consistent starter for the Blues.

    Read More

    sipa_35836360

    Rudiger also added: "It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia, a Chelsea director) and my agent.

    "We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind.

    "I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

    Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665630 (3)
    News

    'I Feel Happy Here' - Antonio Rudiger Reassures Chelsea Fans With Update on His Future

    38 seconds ago
    sipa_33147794
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Watching Over Possible Move for Eden Hazard

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35393989
    News

    Carlo Ancelotti Drops Major Eden Hazard Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836532
    News

    'Puts us in a Strong Position' - Reece James Reveals Importance of Newcastle Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_26611469
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Stance on Eden Hazard Return Revealed Amid Newcastle United Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    'He Came to Support me' - Jorginho Reveals Why Reece James Didn't Take Penalty Against Newcastle

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665630 (2)
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Declares He is 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Liverpool Interest

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35801675
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Paying Close Attention to Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Situation

    3 hours ago