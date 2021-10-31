'I Feel Happy Here' - Antonio Rudiger Reassures Chelsea Fans With Update on His Future

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has provided an update on his future at the club amid rumours he could be set to leave next summer.

The Blues defender joined from Roma in 2017 and has enjoyed a successful career for the west London side since then.

However, recent reports have suggested that he may leave the club next summer upon the expiration of his contract.

In an interview with The Guardian via The Metro, Rudiger provided fans with an update on his situation at the club, as he said: "The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

"I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears."

The German international has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup in his five years at Chelsea.

He has also enjoyed a lot more game time under Thomas Tuchel and has now made himself a consistent starter for the Blues.

Rudiger also added: "It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia, a Chelsea director) and my agent.

"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind.

"I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

