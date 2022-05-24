Antonio Rudiger has reflected on his legacy at Chelsea as he prepares for his summer transfer to Real Madrid.

He played his final game for the Blues on Sunday afternoon in the 2-1 win against Watford, with the centre-back being substituted for the eventual match winner Ross Barkley.

Rudiger's contract at the west London side will expire next month and he will join Madrid on a free transfer ahead of next season.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The German international spoke to the official club website about his time at Chelsea and reflected on the legacy he will leave at the reigning World and European Champions after five years in the capital.

He said: "For me it is important to always give everything for the badge, for the supporters. I'd say I always tried my best. I will still give you stick for calling me a legend!"

Rudiger also shared his thoughts on his departure, and offered his thanks to the Chelsea faithful for the support they showed him during his time at the club.

"It's tough for me because even yesterday, the last time at Cobham - it's tough," said the 29-year-old. "To play this game today, receive this reception, I cannot say more than thank you.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"Thank you very much for the support. I will never forget this club. This club will always be special. Here we are like a family.

"On the training ground, in a year we are always together. For me it is very tough. It is not easy to describe. It's been an incredible journey man."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube