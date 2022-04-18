Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Triumph Over Crystal Palace

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted his side had to hang in against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final as they came out 2-0 winners.

Strikes from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount sunk the Eagles as Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final, where they will face Liverpool.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Rudiger gave his assessment of the semi-final clash.

IMAGO / Xinhua

He said: "We didn't come out like against Real Madrid, this was expected but we hung in. We didn't concede many chances. In the second half we came out good, got the goals that we needed."

The German continued to express his delight with Loftus-Cheek's first Chelsea goal since 2019, admitting that the midfielder deserved it for his commitment and hard work this season.

"The whole season he's trying hard, training well. He's very committed. Such a good moment, he played a very good match against Real Madrid. To score, we are so happy for him," Rudiger continued.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final on May 14, seeking revenge for the Carabao Cup final loss as the Blues fell to defeat in an epic 11-10 penalty shoot-out at Wembley.

Until then, Chelsea have to secure their Champions League status for next year by securing at least fourth in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's men sit third in the table and will turn their attention to their next match, facing Arsenal in midweek.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube