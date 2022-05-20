Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Experiencing Joy & Hatred During Five-Year Spell at Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger paid a final farewell to Blues fans on Friday, officially announcing his departure from the west London side following five successful years in west London.

The German international joined the club for an estimated £27 million back in 2017 after a two year stint at Roma and has since had the opportunity to win five trophies with the Blues.

IMAGO / Focus Images

In an article published on the Players' Tribune, Rudiger was given the opportunity to wish his Blues fans a farewell following his five year stint at the club.

"I leave this club with a heavy heart," he wrote. "It has meant everything to me. Even this season, with all the complications, has been enjoyable.

"Football is football. We are blessed to play a game for a living that we would play for free anyway.

"In fact, when the financial restrictions were being rumoured, we were all laughing about having to take a bus or a smaller plane or whatever to the matches. I mean, a small plane?

Rudiger went on to reveal his experiences with joy and hatred in football over the last five years.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"There is hatred in the football world, for sure. That’s a fact. I have experienced the worst of it. But there is also a lot of joy, too. At Chelsea, I experienced both extremes.

"Yes, I heard the abuse. But I also felt the love. At the end of the day, the light was stronger than the darkness.

"For that, I will always be Chelsea. Thank you, Rudi."

