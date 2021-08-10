Antonio Rüdiger Remains Coy on Romelu Lukaku's Imminent Move to Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has refused to comment on Romelu Lukaku's impending switch from Inter Milan.

Lukaku is expected to arrive in London on Tuesday ahead of the confirmation of his £97.5 million move to Stamford Bridge.

An official announcement from the club could come as early as Tuesday evening, with the 28-year-old set to to sign a five-year contract with the European champions.

Rüdiger spoke about the forward in a press-conference ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

He said: "I think you can see from his (Lukaku's) body type, he is a beast. He is very strong and he showed it in Italy, where he did very well. Also, in his national team (Belgium). He's a goalscorer and a top striker," as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.

However, when asked to provide some sort of confirmation regarding Lukaku's arrival to west London, the centre-half said: "I do not know anything."

Lukaku is expected to complete the rest of his medical after he arrives in London on Tuesday, after the Belgium international was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after completing the first part of his medical on Monday.

It has further been stated that the striker will not be involved his Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal on Wednesday evening, but the transfer will be announced by the Blues this week.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

