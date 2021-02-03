Antonio Rudiger responds to 'clashes' with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Antonio Rudiger insists he hasn't had any clashes with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta despite reports of a rift between the pair.

The 27-year-old has been heavily speculated to have been a troublemaker in the Chelsea camp following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Rudiger has denied all reports suggesting he played a part in Lampard's dismissal.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And there had even been speculation claiming Rudiger had many run-ins with Azpilicueta on the training ground, but the Chelsea centre-back has denied any problems with his teammate.

"There has never been any problem with Azpi," Rudiger told the Athletic. "He’s my captain and I’m very thankful that he and also Tammy reacted that quickly after they’d heard the rumours on social media.

READ MORE: Antonio Rudiger's agent appears to throw shade on Frank Lampard



"It looked like people from outside wanted to bother our unity in the squad. Hopefully, this negativity will go away again very soon and we can continue performances like in the Burnley game."

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Azpilicueta and Tammy Abraham came to the support of the German, with the latter labelling all the noise around Rudiger as 'complete nonsense'.

"Everything is fine and I can say that didn’t happen," said Azpilicueta on reports of a bust up. "We didn’t have any issues and we don’t have. We always work together.

"As other players, we have sometimes our discussions, normal in football. When results are not going well, everybody has more tension around but nothing further than this.

"Normal footballers like normal workers in their offices or with other jobs with pressure who have to deliver and nothing further than this. There is not an issue, we are so committed."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube