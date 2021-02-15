Antonio Rudiger reveals Chelsea's objectives for 2020/21 season under Thomas Tuchel

Antonio Rudiger has revealed Chelsea's plan for the 2020/21 season is to finish inside the Premier League top four.

The 27-year-old has come back into the fold at Chelsea in recent weeks, starting in seven of the last eight games in the league for the Blues.

Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, their form has dramatically improved with their sights well and truly on finish inside the Champions League spots.

(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And Chelsea now see themselves in fifth place and a win against Newcastle United on Monday night will move them into fourth spot ahead of Liverpool.

Rudiger knows at Chelsea you have to win trophies but is keeping realistic for their targets for the remainder of the season.

"Silverware is in the DNA of the club," Rudiger told Sky Sports.

"They always want us to win trophies so we are still in the FA Cup, still in the Champions League and you never know what can happen in the league.

"But I don't want to start dreaming of something because you have to be realistic. We are in a good way and the next objective in the league is to secure top four. If we do a miracle, we do a miracle but let's stick reality."

Ahead of facing Newcastle, Rudiger added: "To be honest, in this league - especially in this season - it's a bit crazy because everyone can beat everyone. You have to take every game 100 per cent, but we have good momentum.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"Newcastle always give us a tough time. Even the 2-0 when I featured for the first time in the Premier League this season, it wasn't that easy so I don't expect an easy match now either. For us and where we want to go with the momentum we have, we want to win.

"At the end of the day, every game is special for itself. Newcastle play us, one of the bigger teams, so they are motivated and they have also some quality players, definitely.

"And as you know, in the Premier League, everyone works hard and no game is easy."

