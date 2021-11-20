Antonio Rudiger Reveals Goal Against Leicester Was Planned

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed that his 14th minute opener against Leicester on Saturday afternoon had been planned in training.

The Germany international met Ben Chilwell's corner with his head to break the deadlock early in the first half.

Thanks to goals from Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Chelsea won the clash 3-0 and extended their lead at the top of the league table.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Chelsea FC after the game, Rudiger revealed that his goal had already been planned before the fixture.

"We analysed it and saw this as a weakness of them and we capitalised on this," he said. "We trained this. It's good."

The 29-year-old went on to explain how confident he felt before the game thanks to his side's preparation.

"To be honest, I felt very confident going into this game," he continued. "I promised my son that I would score and I did! It's good.

"It helped the team. We had a very good performance, it could have been more."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite the dominant performance, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insists there is still room for improvement in his squad.

"I am happy but there is also room for improvement," Tuchel told BT Sport, as quoted by football.london. "The players got full praise after the match and they know when they did a full match.

"It's a huge effort we put into attacking and defending and I'm pleased the team got the win they deserved.

