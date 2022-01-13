Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Enjoying Being in Such Great Form for Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is loving the form he is in right now for the west London side.

The German international got his side's only goal in their 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening when he beat Spurs keeper Pierluigi Gollini to a Mason Mount corner to find the back of the net.

Rudiger's fine form this season has attracted a lot of interest from across Europe with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all reported to be interested in the 28-year-old.

imago1009093006h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the midweek Carabao Cup win over Spurs, Rudiger kept it plain and simple when asked about his recent form.

"I am enjoying it," he said. "It's about chapters. I enjoy chapters. So far, it's the best time of my career."

Despite having attracted plenty of interest from abroad, recent reports have suggested that Rudiger is keen on a stay in west London.

Read More

It was originally reported that the player was after a salary of £200,000-a-week, which was £60,000-a-week more than what Chelsea had offered him.

Since then however, player and club are supposedly in a much better position and talks are improving.

imago1009093853h

Speaking on his side's Carabao Cup semi-final win over Spurs, Rudiger gave his honest assessment after the fixture, insisting his side deserved to progress.

"Over the two legs, it was definitely (a fair reflection)," he said. "The home game we were in total control.

"Today in the second-half they were dangerous but that was because of our lack of focus."

imago1009093204h
Antonio Rudiger Enjoying Being in Such Great Form for Chelsea

