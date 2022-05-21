Antonio Rudiger Reveals How Big a Role Sanctions Played in His Chelsea Exit

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed, after the news that he will be leaving west London, how big a role the sanctions imposed on his side played in his exit.

After joining the Blues back in 2017 for an estimated fee of £27 million, Rudiger has gone on to win a total of five trophies in west London, the biggest of which came last year when he lifted the Champions League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Rudiger opened up on his exit from the Blues in a recent interview, detailing what role the sanctions had to play in his departure.

"My decision came to the point, to be honest, in March," he said. "The sanctions was something nobody saw coming. It is easy to blame it on that, too easy

" For me, there was a gap between August and January, and that made me think "what's going on".

IMAGO / PA Images

"You get pressure from other teams because it's January and people don't know what's happening and you would have to wait until June because you have a contender to take over the club but even today you cannot talk to him because you have to go through Government stuff and everything.

"I didn't want to wait until June to sort out my future because it's been almost a year of uncertainty."

With his contract ending this summer, Rudiger is set to join Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season and will star for Los Blancos under former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube