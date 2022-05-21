Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger Reveals How Big a Role Sanctions Played in His Chelsea Exit

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed, after the news that he will be leaving west London, how big a role the sanctions imposed on his side played in his exit.

After joining the Blues back in 2017 for an estimated fee of £27 million, Rudiger has gone on to win a total of five trophies in west London, the biggest of which came last year when he lifted the Champions League.

imago1002915429h

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Rudiger opened up on his exit from the Blues in a recent interview, detailing what role the sanctions had to play in his departure.

"My decision came to the point, to be honest, in March," he said. "The sanctions was something nobody saw coming. It is easy to blame it on that, too easy

Scroll to Continue

Read More

" For me, there was a gap between August and January, and that made me think "what's going on".

imago1010488523h

"You get pressure from other teams because it's January and people don't know what's happening and you would have to wait until June because you have a contender to take over the club but even today you cannot talk to him because you have to go through Government stuff and everything.

"I didn't want to wait until June to sort out my future because it's been almost a year of uncertainty."

With his contract ending this summer, Rudiger is set to join Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season and will star for Los Blancos under former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012080040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Fun & Challenging 2021/22 Season With Chelsea

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1012109231h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Todd Boehly Will Be Lucky Charm for Chelsea Next Season in Search for Premier League Glory

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1012109502h
News

Marcos Alonso Reveals Chelsea Want One Final Celebration Vs Watford

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1012083626h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea to Sign Luis Diaz & Erling Haaland Equivalents

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011277397h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Kepa Arrizabalaga Talks Yet to Be Had at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011386068h (1)
News

Antonio Rudiger Praises Thomas Tuchel Insisting Chelsea Stick With Him

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1012108092h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Experiencing Joy & Hatred During Five-Year Spell at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago
imago1012059286h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Final Verdict on Chelsea's 'Challenging Season'

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago