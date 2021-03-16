Antonio Rudiger reveals how close he came to leaving Chelsea to join PSG amid Jose Mourinho interest

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he considered leaving Chelsea to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer, with Jose Mourinho also interested in taking him to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old was on the fringes of the Chelsea squad under Frank Lampard and was fourth of fifth choice, but since his departure and Thomas Tuchel's arrival, he has come back into the team and earned his stay in the side.

There has been talk of a new deal for the German whose contract is set to run out next summer, and Rudiger has already admitted he wants to stay at the club.

But last summer Rudiger was almost on his way out and he has confirmed the clubs interested in him and how close he was to leaving the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said ahead of Chelsea's clash against Atletico Madrid: "I was close [to leaving] there were two teams that maybe one I was considering was PSG and then there was Mourinho. I had a chat with Lampard and then I was back on the bench."

PSG were then managed by now Chelsea boss Tuchel and it appears that Rudiger will remain at Chelsea after he expressed his love for the club.

He added: "Everyone here at the club knows how much I like this club, at the end of the day it is down to the people who make these decisions but for me, at the moment is to concentrate on important matches and targets.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Like I always said, to me, even at the beginning of the season when things didn’t go my way, I was always calm, like now. At the end of the day I cannot give myself a contract. I love it here at Chelsea, they will always be my priority number one.

"Some things I saw coming but then I was not in the squad I didn’t see that coming but I took it on the chin."

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel explains impact of absence of 'key players' Mason Mount & Jorginho against Atletico Madrid

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube