December 16, 2021
Antonio Rudiger Reveals How He Stays Focused on Chelsea Amid Transfer Speculation

Author:

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed how he stays focused on his side amid the transfer speculation that surrounds him.

The German international has been linked with a move away from west London, with Real Madrid reportedly the frontrunners for his signature.

Rudiger is one of several Blues defenders whose contract will expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva.

imago1008216712h (1)

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Everton on Thursday evening, Rudiger revealed he doesn't struggle focusing on his side amidst contract talks.

"To be honest, it was easy," he said, as quoted by Football Daily. "There was also a lot of noise when the last coach (Frank Lampard) was sacked.

"There was a lot of negative rumours and stuff like this. I kept doing what I'm doing. I don't get easily shaken."

With speculation amount around the German international's future, Rudiger has announced that he is 'happy' in west London.

imago1008216746h

"The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

"I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears.

"It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent.

"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

imago1008216712h (1)
