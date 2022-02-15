Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Importance of Club World Cup Triumph for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed the importance of winning the Club World Cup for him and his teammates.

The Blues overcame Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to be crowned Champions of the World.

Speaking to SPORT1, Rudiger has opened up on just how important the trophy is to him and his teammates.

imago1009363061h

He said: "The title itself means a lot to us! Just remembering the scenes after the winning goal shows me how important this title is not only for us as a team but also for our fans. 

"I still get goosebumps when I think about it. It was the only title that Chelsea hadn't won and to be able to play the full distance in both games makes me very proud! 

Read More

"This is once again the icing on the cake for an outstanding past Champions League season."

imago1009370815h

The defender won Man of the Match in the final and has proven to be a huge part of Chelsea's recent success.

However, he has refused to be drawn into acknowlidging the individual award, instead wishing to focus on the team trophy.

"I took note of the award, but nothing more," he continued. "Of course, the Club World Cup trophy means a lot more to me. You want to win finals like this. In the end it doesn't matter whether one or the other player had a better or worse day."

Chelsea will be hoping that the 28-year-old extends his deal at the end of the season as not to lose him on a free transfer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009363061h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Importance of Club World Cup Triumph for Chelsea

40 seconds ago
imago1000689134h
News

Revealed: Why Radja Nainggolan Rejected Antonio Conte's Chelsea

45 minutes ago
imago1009094006h
News

Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Chelsea Contract Talks Update Following Club World Cup Win

1 hour ago
imago1009779480h
News

Malang Sarr Outlines Chelsea's Mentality Under Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago1009078926h
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Monitoring Chelsea Striker Armando Broja

3 hours ago
imago1009775480h
News

Chelsea Handed Mason Mount Boost After Club World Cup Final Ankle Injury

3 hours ago
imago1009718480h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Attracting Interest From Across Europe Amid Southampton Talks

4 hours ago
imago0029508542h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Eyeing Former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes to Boost Chelsea's Sporting Project

5 hours ago