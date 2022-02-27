Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Secret as Blues Eye Carabao Cup Final Glory

Antonio Rudiger has outlined the secrets behind Thomas Tuchel's success at Chelsea, putting it down to his honesty. 

Chelsea will play their fifth final under the German's tutelage since he took charge in January 2021, three of the four which they have been victorious ahead of Sunday's showdown at Wembley against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. 

Tuchel's side have tried to remain focused on the job this week to prepare for the final amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, after the Blues head coach admitted it had 'clouded' their minds.

Chelsea have a proven track record in finals in recent times, winning two trophies already this season - UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World - and they will be hoping to add a third on Sunday.

Rudiger was full of praise for Tuchel ahead of the final as he detailed is key traits which have made him a huge success in west London. 

What Antonio Rudiger said

The 28-year-old revealed what makes Tuchel such a good boss, telling PA: "I think Thomas’ secret is that he’s just honest. He’s just honest with how he goes about things.

“He demands a lot, but that’s normal. This is high, high quality football and we want to be successful.

“So if you want to be successful you have to be honest, you have to be straightforward in the way of working, and application to the cause.

“A coach is a general, he has his way and at the end of the day as players we have to do our best to follow.

“What he has achieved since he’s been here speaks for itself."

