Antonio Rudiger Reveals Thoughts on 'Massive Match' as Chelsea Prepare to Take on Liverpool in EFL Cup Final

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger took the time this week to reveal his thoughts on Sunday's Carabao Cup final as his side prepare to take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The European champions are eyeing up their third trophy already of this season, and their first piece of domestic silverware in Thomas Tuchel's era.

Rudiger, who has been in sparkling form under Tuchel for Chelsea, has been linked with a move away from west London as his contract is set to come to an end at the end of the season, but insists his focus is on his side while he's here.

IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by Yahoo Sport, Rudiger revealed his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel's leadership at Chelsea, as well as how he feels going into Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

“A coach is a general, he has his way and at the end of the day as players we have to do our best to follow.

“What he has achieved since he’s been here speaks for itself.

“We tend to perform very well in big games on big occasions. Sunday is a massive, massive match against a great, great opponent.

IMAGO / PA Images

“They are in big form, but it’s a final, it’s one game and you never know what’s going to happen, both teams can hurt each other.”

Rudiger has been a staple in his side's Champions League winning defence, alongside Thiago Silva, and has gone on to be one of the most impressive defenders in Europe.

He will certainly look to impress on Sunday as his side aim to win their fourth trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

