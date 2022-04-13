Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Rudiger Rues Chelsea Mistakes in Champions League Exit After Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has rued the individual mistakes made in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side won on the night but the extra time goal from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid triumph 5-4 and knock Chelsea out of the Champions League.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, via Express, Rudiger discussed his side's exit from the competition.

imago1011268042h

"Over the two legs if you make these kind of mistakes you get punished," he told the media. "It was a do or die for us. Before the game not everybody thought we could get to 3-0 but then the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema, now we are here."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel demanded his side iron out the mistakes as they lost the ball in midfield twice before Real Madrid made them pay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They did not create a lot at Stamford Bridge but they took every half chance and converted it. This answers your question. This was enough. You have to reduce your amount of mistakes and we could not reduce it to an absolute minimum over the two legs. That is why the deficit was so high," Tuchel admitted.

imago1011268417h

The Blues boss heaped praise on Rudiger for his performance, which he believed showed leadership as Chelsea crashed out of the tournament.

"Toni was outstanding. It was a world-class performance in all belongings. It is what he does on an extremely high level. It is his mentality and focus and leadership all combined. It is outstanding. This is another example of what he can do after another. That's it."

Chelsea will now turn their attention to securing third place in the Premier League and attempt to lift the FA Cup this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011269673h
News

'Credit Goes to the Players' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea 'Lived up to the Plan' Against Real Madrid Despite Champions League Exit

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011268920h
News

'Individual Class' - Antonio Rudiger Names Two Real Madrid Stars Who Helped Knock Chelsea Out of Champions League

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011269941h
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Eliminate Individual Errors Following Real Madrid Loss

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011269941h
News

'Kind of Defeat You Can Take With Pride' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Have 'No Regrets' Despite Champions League Exit

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011269662h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Referee During Chelsea's Clash Against Real Madrid for 'Joking' With Carlo Ancelotti

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1011269673h
News

'We Are Disappointed' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Were 'Unlucky' After Champions League Exit Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011269671h
News

Luka Modric Makes Bold Chelsea Claim as Real Madrid Progress to Champions League Semi-Finals

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011255355h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Levi Colwill Attracts Transfer Interest Amid Impressive Season on Loan

By Rob Calcutt9 hours ago