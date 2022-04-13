Antonio Rudiger Rues Chelsea Mistakes in Champions League Exit After Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has rued the individual mistakes made in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side won on the night but the extra time goal from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid triumph 5-4 and knock Chelsea out of the Champions League.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, via Express, Rudiger discussed his side's exit from the competition.

"Over the two legs if you make these kind of mistakes you get punished," he told the media. "It was a do or die for us. Before the game not everybody thought we could get to 3-0 but then the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema, now we are here."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel demanded his side iron out the mistakes as they lost the ball in midfield twice before Real Madrid made them pay.

"They did not create a lot at Stamford Bridge but they took every half chance and converted it. This answers your question. This was enough. You have to reduce your amount of mistakes and we could not reduce it to an absolute minimum over the two legs. That is why the deficit was so high," Tuchel admitted.

The Blues boss heaped praise on Rudiger for his performance, which he believed showed leadership as Chelsea crashed out of the tournament.

"Toni was outstanding. It was a world-class performance in all belongings. It is what he does on an extremely high level. It is his mentality and focus and leadership all combined. It is outstanding. This is another example of what he can do after another. That's it."

Chelsea will now turn their attention to securing third place in the Premier League and attempt to lift the FA Cup this season.

